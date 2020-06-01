Windies Power-hitter Chris Gayle Reveals Racism Also Exists In Cricket Apart From Football

Chris Gayle has come forward and said that racism not only exists in football but it exists in cricket has well. He gave his own example where he said that even he has been subjected to racism as well. His remark comes as 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after an African-American man -- George Floyd -- passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

'It's in cricket too': Chris Gayle

On his Instagram story, Christopher Henry Gayle wrote that black lives matter just as any other life. He then mentioned that black people matter and they should be stopped being taken for granted. The 'Universe Boss' then added that even he has experienced racial remarks towards him while traveling all over the globe just because he is black. Furthermore, the Caribbean power-hitter also mentioned that racism is not just in football but it exists in cricket as well.

Ever since the demise of Floyd, protests erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston. The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers have been fired from the force as well after the video of Floyd's death emerged.

Earlier today, an over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House was vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires were seen in Washington and other US cities.

(With ANI Inputs)