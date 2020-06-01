India's Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Reveals The Reason Behind His Unique Bowling Action

Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling line-up ever since he had the first burst on to the scene at the highest level in 2016. Over the years, he has gone on to become a world-class bowler and when he got to play the red-ball cricket, he made the ball do the talking as he went on to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and, Australia respectively.

He has won praises from all corners of the world for his bowling, especially for his unique action. Recently, Jasprit has come forward and talked about his bowling action.

'There is no proper action': Jasprit Bumrah

During an interview with a news daily, the premier Indian pacer went on to say that basically, he has never been coached a lot and that he has no professional coaching nor has he attended any camps. He then mentioned that to date, he has learned everything by himself through TV and videos.

Talking about his unique bowling action, the youngster added that there is no proper reason for the action and he never really listened to people who told that action needs to be changed as the star bowler kept on developing on strengths if he could have self-belief in doing so.

Revealing the reason behind his short run-up, the Mumbai Indians speedster mentioned that paucity of space in his backyard was the reason for such a run-up. Furthermore, the 26-year-old added that he had to stick the short run-up because he did not have so much space and the 8 step run-up is the longest that he had.

At the same time, the quickie also said that even though he has tried longer run-up, nothing changes and that the speed is still the same because of which he feels pointless in running so much.

As of now, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Even the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been suspended indefinitely. Jasprit Bumrah was all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of IPL. MI who are defending champions will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown as well.

