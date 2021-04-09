It seems that Chris Gayle might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of IPL 2021 that gets underway on Friday. The Caribbean megastar who is known for his 'Gayle Storm' with the bat was seen enjoying a bowling session in the nets just days ahead of Punjab Kings' first match.

Chris Gayle rolls his arms over in the nets

In a recent video posted by Punjab Kings on their official Twitter handle, Christopher Henry Gayle was seen rolling his arms over in the nets. The swashbuckling batsman who also bowls right-arm off-break had bowled one in the nets where a batsman defended his ball carefully after which the 'Universe Boss' had raised his arms in delight and while heading back to the bowling end, he is seemingly involved in a hilarious banter with someone behind the camera after which he proceeds to bowl.

Watch the video right here:

Even the fans were delighted to watch him bowl and one of them reckoned that he can be used as a fifth or sixth bowling option while another one opined that the two-time T20 World Cup winner must be made to bowl a few overs.

It's Good sign 👌💪 — Bharat Devasi 🇮🇳 (@Bharatdevasi14) April 9, 2021

Good to see everyone practicing bowling first malan now Gayle. Infact we need this in order to fill Gap of 5th ND 6th bowler. — Shash (@Shash25083180) April 9, 2021

Give some overs to him — Govindaraman (@Govindaraman8) April 9, 2021

The explosive southpaw who was benched for most of the games last season managed to amass 288 runs from the seven matches that he got to feature in for the Punjab-based franchise and he will be hoping to fire all cylinders should he be included in the 2014 finalists' Playing XI on a regular basis.

Punjab in IPL 2021

The 2014 finalists will be looking to have an impactful season this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

Punjab have not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition where they had made their first-ever final appearance but went down to Kolkata in a last-over thriller. The KL Rahul-led side will be hoping for a revival in fortunes this year.

A new-look Punjab franchise (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab prior to this season) will be eager to make a mark straight away when they lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Image Courtesy: @PunjabKingsIPL/Twitter)