Chris Lynn Leaves Fans In Peals Of Laughter After Picking Johnny Sins Over Steve Austin

Australia's Chris Lynn, who is currently participating in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), left the fans in splits of laughter with his response to a fan who compared him to WWE wrestlers Goldberg and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The big-hitting Chris Lynn was sitting alongside teammate Ben Dunk at the team dugout when the two were snapped together. The bald duo looked much like WWE stars to a fan, who took to Twitter to comment the same. However, Chris Lynn's response caught not just the fan off guard but left others in peals of laughter as he picked a personality who looked very similar to Austin and Goldberg but was from a completely different industry.

Chris Lynn picks Johnny Sins over Steve Austin

Goldberg and Steve Austin watching #PSL2020 match in #Lahore.

Good days are back 🖖

Good days are back 🖖

I prefer Johnny Sins 🤣🤣🤣 — Chris Lynn

Netizens left in splits after Lynn's reply

We knew that you would prefer to be Johnny sins 😂

PSL 2020 to be played entirely in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said in an official statement that after bringing Test cricket back, hosting Pakistan Super League in Pakistan was another major achievement. He added that he never had any doubts that it was Pakistan’s league and should be played in front of home crowds. He went on to say that they had made a commitment to the people of Pakistan at the end of last year’s event and was glad they had announced the tournament's schedule with four centres to share the 34 matches between them.

9 out of 34 matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Most number of matches (14) will be played in Lahore while Multan and Rawalpindi will host 3 and 8 matches respectively. The Qualifier between the top two sides will also be played at the National Stadium, whereas the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue of the two Eliminators and the final.

