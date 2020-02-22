Mark Boucher Says Players Need To 'own Up' After Bitter Defeat Against Australia

Mark Boucher was disappointed after South Africa's humiliating 107-run loss against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. The Proteas were completely outplayed by the visitors in all the departments of the game.

'The players need to put their hands up': Boucher

While speaking to a sports news website after the 1st T20I, Mark Boucher stated that now is the time that players need to put their hands up, stake a claim for positions and there are still position up for grabs. The head coach of the South African cricket team also said that he is not aware of the team combinations going forward and they (team management) are waiting for the guys to step up.

However, the former wicket-keeper batsman also clarified that are certain places up for grabs and with guys getting opportunities, it’s important that they take them now as they want to have their minds on who they want to take as a 15-man squad a month or so before the World Cup. He also mentioned that it is difficult for players to make a name for themselves a month before the tournament.

The cricketer-turned-coach also added that losing one game of T20 cricket is not the end of the world and that they are going to shape up quite a bit in the next week. He concluded by saying that they have a plan going through to the next World Cup.

Australia decimate South Africa

Australia had posted a formidable total of 196/6 after being put in to bat by South African skipper Quinton de Kock. In reply, the Proteas run chase never took off as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar wreaked havoc as he dismantled the Proteas batting line-up with an outstanding hat-trick. He took a fifer as Australia decimated the visitors by a mammoth 107 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.