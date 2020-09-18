IPL 2020: Chris Lynn Terms MI Skipper Rohit Sharma As A 'world-class' Player

Chris Lynn has heaped praise on his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday. Rohit has led MI to a record four IPL triumphs in the 2013, 2015, 2017, & 2019 editions respectively.

'World-class player': Chris Lynn

"Rohit! what a world-class player, runs on the board, on and off the field what he's contributed to Mumbai is something really really special. And Quinny (De Kock) has been outstanding with the gloves and bat in hand," Lynn said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle. "So, if I can whizz in my way there, somewhere, and hopefully do a job, then that's awesome. But at the end of the day, you're happy to bat at the top-order, middle order, wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit," he added.

Chris Lynn in IPL 2020

The Australian power-hitter was released by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 auctions that were held in December last year. He was eventually roped in by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The explosive batsman comes into the tournament after a poor outing in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where he could only manage 138 runs from nine matches for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Therefore, he would be hoping to prove a point or two in the mega event.

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns against CSK in the curtain-raiser

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

As of now, it is not yet known where Lynn will be batting but it has been learned that skipper Rohit Sharma and South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will be opening the batting for Mumbai. It now remains to be seen whether the star batsman would bat at number three or in the middle-order.

