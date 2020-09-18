IPL 2020: Brett Lee Praises Jasprit Bumrah, Says 'has Potential To Fill Malinga's Shoes'

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes that Jasprit Bumrah can fill Lasith Malinga's shoes for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday. The four-time champions will be without the services of their ace fast bowler Lasith Malinga who is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the marquee tournament. The Sri Lankan icon has backed out from this year's competition citing personal reasons.

Australian speedster James Pattinson has been roped in as Malinga's replacement.

'Can fill the shoes': Brett Lee

"I have been Bumrah's fan since he burst into the scene some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in, and can swing the ball both ways. He is good with the new ball, but I like him with the old ball, and that's why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death overs. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman's feet. He is bowling the yorkers consistently, and there are very few bowlers like him," said Lee while speaking on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'. "They have to be in the top four. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad. Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four", the 2003 World Cup winner added.

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns against CSK in the curtain-raiser

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

