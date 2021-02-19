Chris Morris Elated At Representing Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021, 2008 Winners Share Video

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has said that he is excited and eagerly looking forward to participating in the upcoming IPL 2021. Morris has been roped in for a record INR 16.25 crores by the inaugural edition's champions Rajasthan Royals during the recently-concluded IPL mini-auctions.

'Unbelievably happy': Chris Morris

"Hi everyone! Super humbled to be joining Rajasthan again. Unbelievably good time and a good season. One of the better times in my cricket career in 2015 was Rajasthan so unbelievably happy, unbelievably excited. We have a very good squad and to be joining up with Rajasthan again is a very cool experience. Made lots of friends, made lots of good team-mates all those years ago. So very excited to be joining up with everyone again and yeah, it's gonna be a good one. Can't wait to get going", said Morris in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official Twitter handle.

Chris Morris becomes the most expensive player at an IPL auction

The Proteas all-rounder became the most expensive player at an IPL auction. In the recently-concluded mini-auction, Morris entered with a base price of INR 75 lakhs. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at INR 10 crores.

The bidding continued between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the South African all-rounder was finally sold to the Royals. The fee smashed the record INR 16 crores paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Meanwhile, the middle-order batsman will be representing the 2008 champions for the second time in six years. He was a part of the Royals squad during the 2015 edition of the tournament where he could only manage to amass 76 runs in the 11 matches that he got to play at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 165.21. Chris Morris also managed to register 13 scalps as well. at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 7.40.

The Rajasthan franchise was not convinced with his performances and released him in the following year's auctions where he was brought by the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils.

