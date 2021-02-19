'Felt Like The Loneliest Guy': Virat Kohli Shares He Was Depressed After 2014 England Tour

Looking back at his one of his darkest days of professional cricket, Team India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that he went through depression after his dismal performance during India's tour of England in 2014. The current India captain revealed that he felt like he was the 'loneliest guy in the world' as he failed to get going with the bat throughout the Test series. During India's tour of England in 2014, young Virat Kohli had been tormented as he failed to reach the 50-run mark even once in five Tests and averaged merely 13.50 in his 10 innings.

In conversation with former England first-class cricketer and renowned commentator Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Virat Kohli opened up on what he went through after India's tour of England in 2014.

"It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all. You just don't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things...I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world," Virat Kohli said.

'I think it is a huge factor'

The Indian batsman faced a hard time as veteran England speedster James Anderson ran the show at home. Acknowledging Anderson's attack, Kohli said that he would wake up with a feeling that he would not be able to score runs. The Indian skipper also highlighted that he felt a need to seek professional help despite having many people to speak to.

"Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you a part of a big group. I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor," Kohli said.

Furthermore, Virat Kohli also remarked that he would like to see a change in viewing mental health issues if faced by a cricketer as they can destroy a player's career. Notably, Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell had also sought a break from the game recently citing mental health reasons. "Lot of people suffer with that feeling for longer periods of time, it carries on for months, it carries on for a whole cricket season, people are not able to get out of it," Kohli said. "I strongly feel the need for professional help there to be very honest," he added.

