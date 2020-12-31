CK Vs PK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand 2020-21

The Canterbury Kings will face off against Pakistan-A in an unofficial practice match in Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The CK vs PK A match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST on January 1 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. Here is our CK vs PK A Dream11 prediction, CK vs PK A Dream11 team and CK vs PK A playing 11.

CK vs PK A live: CK vs PK A Dream11 prediction and match preview

Pakistan-A, known as the Pakistan Shaheens have lost two back to back T20 practice matches and will look to beat the Kings in the final warmup match before taking on the New Zealand XI side. Their previous match versus the Wellington Firebirds was a disaster for PK A as they were bowled out for mere 91 runs in 17.4 overs. Danish Aziz ( 28 runs) and Usman Qadir (23 runs) were the only batsmen to offer some resistance against Wellington.

CK on other hand come into the match after winning their Super Smash encounter versus the Otago Volts by 61 runs. Chad Bowes looked in fine touch as he scored 72 runs at the top, while Ken McClure had scored 40 runs in that match. The openers will be expected to once again provide a strong start to the side vs PK A. On basis of current form, CK hold the edge over PK A but fans can expect PK A to bounce back and provide a good competition.

CK vs PK A playing 11 prediction

CK: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matthew Hay, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

PK A: Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

CK vs PK A match prediction: CK vs PK A top picks

Matt Henry

Chad Bowes

Haris Rauf

Usman Qadir

CK vs PK A match prediction: CK vs PK A Dream11 team

CK vs PK A game prediction

According to our CK vs PK A match prediction, the Canterbury Kings will win this match.

Note: The CK vs PK A Dream11 prediction and CK vs PK A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CK vs PK A Dream11 team and CK vs PK A Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

