Battered Pakistan Captain 'can't Explain' Kiwi Neil Wagner's Heroics Despite 2 Broken Toes

Fast bowler Neil Wagner played almost all of the first cricket Test match against Pakistan with two broken toes and will now not play the second Test. According to Blackcaps coach Gary Stead, Wagner is expected to be out for at least six weeks and won't be taking part in the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on Sunday. This was after plenty of heroics in the first test, however, for which he's being hailed in no uncertain terms with the Kiwis ending up victorious.

'Neil was absolutely outstanding': NZ Coach

Wagner was hit by a yorker from Shaheen Afridi while batting on the second day of the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, sustaining two fractures to toes on his right foot. In spite of the injury, the world number three ranked pacer bowled 21 overs in Pakistan’s first innings and 28 in the second, leaving the field for painkilling injections before returning to bowl again.

In the second innings, he bowled a lengthy spell of 11 overs, securing two vital wickets as New Zealand completed a win by 101 runs on Wednesday. He captured the wickets of century-maker Fawad Alam and the dangerous Faheem Ashraf, exposing the Pakistan tail and triggering a collapse.

"Neil was absolutely outstanding," Stead told reporters at Christchurch airport on Thursday. "I don’t think there are too many individuals who could do what he did in that Test match. "Neil hasn’t travelled with us. The injections he was getting (to lessen the pain) were wearing off (quickly) and we can't let him go through that again," he said.

'Test matches don't come easy': Neil Wagner

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was full of admiration for Wagner’s effort of continuing to bowl in the first Test despite his injury. "I can’t explain Neil Wagner,” Rizwan said. "Eleven overs in a row on an injured toe, he’s a different guy. His aggressions were beautiful. He’s a big bowler," he added.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was the man of the match in the first Test, praised Wagner’s courage and dedication.

"People talk about the size of his heart but to have a couple of broken toes … he was in a lot of pain," Williamson said. "We were trying to use him when the injection was taking effect. It was kind of unique for all of us but in particular Neil," he added.

Neil Wagner's determination was to get back out onto the field as much as possible. "Test matches don’t come easy. Playing for your country is never anything you can take for granted," he said.

Wagner said there was never any thought in his mind that he would pull out of the match. "I know how bloody hard I had to work to get where I am now so I'm sure as hell not going to sit on the sidelines and watch other people do it," he said after play on day four. "I want to be part of it and play my part. Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I’m going to try and do everything I can," he said.

Meanwhile, Stead said they would likely name his replacement on Friday, adding that they would go "like for like". This indicates that the team will consider adding another fast-bowler in the line up instead of all-rounder Daryll Mitchell who was the 12th man in the first Test.

