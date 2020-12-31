CK Vs PK A T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates

The Canterbury Knights will take on the Pakistan A team in an unofficial T20 match as part of Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The CK vs PK A T20 match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on January 1, 2021. Here are the CK vs PK A live streaming details, CK vs PK A pitch report and the CK vs PK A squads for the match.

Back at it tomorrow with a match up against Pakistan 'A' at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.



The first T20 match of 2021 is free entry so get down and support the lads!#WeAreCanterbury #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/BcMintNCbg — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 30, 2020

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand: CK vs PK A T20 preview

Having won their only unofficial Test match against New Zealand A earlier this month, the Pakistan junior team, called the Pakistan Shaheens, are now getting in on the T20 action in New Zealand. The Pakistan Shaheens are slated to play a series of unofficial T20 games against domestic New Zealand teams that are currently participating in New Zealand's premier T20 tournament, the Super Smash. This will be the team's third unofficial T20 in New Zealand.

The Pakistan-A side took on the Northern District Knights on December 27 and failed to chase the Knights' total of 203, going down by 22 runs. They then went up against the Wellington Firebirds, who have remained undefeated in the Super Smash and were humiliatingly bowled out for just 91 runs, which the Firebirds chased down in 9.5 overs. Pakistan A will now take on the Canterbury Knights, for their first game in the new year with a hope to win.

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand: CK vs PK A squads

Canterbury Kings (CK): Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Jackson Latham, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo Van Woerkom, Tyler Lortan, Harry Chamberlain, Blake Coburn, Matthew Hay, Mitch Hay, Nick Kwant

Pakistan A (PK A): Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Rohail Nazir(wk/c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Abdullah Shafique, Danish Aziz

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand: CK vs PK A live streaming details

None of the Pakistan A tour of New Zealand games will be televised in India. There is also no official streaming site showing the CK vs PK A game live in India. The CK vs PK A live scores and updates can be found on the Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket Association's social media accounts and websites.

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand: CK vs PK A pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, with an average first innings score of 171, is a batsman's dream. The short boundaries and the pace-assisting track mean that a high-scoring encounter is on cards. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game on Friday and a high temperature of 21°C.

Image Credits: PCB & Canterbury Cricket Twitter

