Clive Lloyd Set To Receive Knighthood, Will Be 4th West Indies Player To Be Called 'Sir'

Clive Lloyd who has been one of the finest and successful captains in world cricket is all set to add yet another feather in his cap. The cricketer-turned-match referee is set to receive a Knighthood on New Year's day for his outstanding contribution in the field of cricket.

Clive Lloyd to receive Knighthood

The Windies Cricket had congratulated their legendary cricketer and captain on receiving a knighthood. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the West Indies Cricket wrote 'ARISE SIR CLIVE' and then congratulated the two-time World Cup-winning skipper who is set to receive a Knighthood in the New Year for his outstanding service to Cricket.

Congratulations to West Indies Great Clive Lloyd who is set to receive a Knighthood in the New Year for his outstanding service to Cricket 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bFRO9KVaOR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 27, 2019

Apart from Clive Lloyd, four of the star-studded players of the English team who were a part of England's maiden World Cup triumph are also set to receive the honors. They include the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes.

Meanwhile, Lloyd will also become the fourth West Indian player after the likes of Sir Vivian Richards, Gary Sobers and Everton Weekes to achieve the honour.

Clive Lloyd's illustrious cricketing career

Clive Lloyd has been the most successful captain to lead the West Indies in his illustrious cricketing career which lasted for nearly two decades i.e. from 1966 to 1985. He captained the Caribbeans from 1975 to 1985 and had led them to three consecutive World Cup finals between 1975 to 1985.

Under his captaincy, West Indies had won the first two editions of the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 respectively. They were all set to win the title after making it to the summit clash in 1983 but had to be happy with a second-place finish after they were stunned by 'Kapil's Devils' who went on to beat them by 40 runs. Ever since that loss on June 25, 1983, West Indies are yet to feature in an ODI World Cup final.

