Aus Vs NZ: Pat Cummins Barely Misses World Record By Taking 70 Consecutive Non-lbw Wickets

Australian speedster Pat Cummins' purple patch in Test cricket continued on Saturday after he produced another brilliant performance with the ball against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). New Zealand were bowled out for 148 courtesy Pat Cummin's fifer (5/28). This was his fifth fifer in Tests. He now averages 21.58 with the ball in Tests, going slightly past former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, who averaged 21.64.

The comparison between the two becomes even crisper when you consider both bowlers after 29 Tests. At that point, McGrath had 121 wickets at an average of 25.48 while Pat Cummins’ has 139 at 21.58. McGrath’s haul of 563 wickets might be a far-fetched dream for the 26-year-old, but if he continues his strong form over the next decade, there is no doubting he could well end his career as one of Australia’s greatest ever fast bowlers.

The right-arm pacer missed out on a world record of most consecutive Test wickets without an LBW when he trapped Henry Nicholls leg before for a golden duck. Cummins grabbed 70 wickets in the 2018-19 calendar year without a single LBW and is fifth on the list. The list is led by JV Saunders of Australia, who had managed to grab 79 wickets without a single LBW from 1902-08.

Most consecutive Test wickets without an lbw:

JV Saunders (Aus) 79 1902-08 (his whole career)

PH Edmonds (Eng) 78 1978-86

AA Mallett (Aus) 70 1972-80

EJ Chatfield (NZ) 70 1983-86

PJ Cummins (Aus) 70 2018-19 (ended today) — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, Australia were cruising at 110/4 with a massive lead of 429 runs. Australia's top four batsmen were back in the pavilion including Steve Smith, who was dismissed for a meagre 7. Matthew Wade and Travis Head were the two new batsmen at the crease.

