CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Orders Probe Into Wasim Jaffer's Resignation As Uttarakhand Coach

Days after the resignation of Wasim Jaffer as the coach of Uttarakhand's domestic team, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the matter, sources said on Monday. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister met with officials of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) on Sunday, after which he ordered an inquiry into the matter, sources added. Jaffer, a former India cricketer, had tendered his resignation just before the Vijay Hazare tournament citing interference in selection matters and bias. Following his resignation, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) Secretary Mahim Verma had alleged communal bias by Jaffer, accusing the former coach of favouring players of a specific faith in selection matters.

Jaffer accused of communal bias

Responding to the communal charge against him, Jaffer had held a press conference, in which he refuted the claims and said that the allegations had caused him 'immense pain'. The communal angle that has been brought up, that is very very sad. They levelled an allegation that I am in favour of Iqbal Abdulla, I wanted to make Iqbal Abdulla as the captain, which is absolutely wrong," Jaffer, who is Punjab's batting consultant in IPL had said.

Later, in a four-point rebuttal to the charges levelled against him, Jaffer highlighted the reason behind his exit as Uttarakhand's coach. The former Indian cricketer noted that he had recommended Jay Bista as the captain of the side and not Iqbal Abdullah and revealed that the latter was favoured by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials. Addressing the issue of Maulvis attending the camp in Dehradun, Jaffer clarified that had not invited the clerics. Further, he revealed that he had resigned owing to the alleged bias of the selectors and the secretary towards non-deserving players in the state. Jaffer also pointed out that he had merely suggested using 'Go Uttarakhand' slogan instead of the Sikh community chant used by the team.

Veterans back Jaffer

Following the incident, several former cricketers had extended support to Wasim Jaffer and backed him against the communal charges levelled. Former India captain Anil Kumble also lent his support to Jaffer, adding that he had done the right thing by exiting the camp. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had tweeted, "Unfortunate that you have to explain this," as he vouched for Jaffer's character.

In his resignation e-mail to the Uttarakhand Cricket Association, Jaffer wrote, "I feel really sad for the players as I genuinely think that they have lots of potential and can learn so much from me but are denied this opportunity because of so much interference and bias of selectors and secretary in the selection matters for non-deserving players."

