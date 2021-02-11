Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan React In Shock After Wasim Jaffer Resigns As Uttarakhand Coach

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has opened up on his tiff with the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU). Jaffer quite recently resigned from his position as coach of Uttarakhand after he was appointed to the role back in June 2020. On Wednesday, February 10, the 42-year-old took to Twitter and refuted claims of favouring players of a particular faith in the team.

Wasim Jaffer Uttarakhand Cricket row: Ex-cricketer delivers four-point response

1. I recommended Jay Bista for captaincy not Iqbal but CAU officials favoured Iqbal.

2. I did not invite Maulavis

3. I resigned cos bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players

4. Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say "Go Uttarakhand" #Facts https://t.co/8vZSisrDDl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2021

Wasim Jaffer Uttarakhand Cricket row: Coach backed by KXIP colleague Anil Kumble

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has given his take on the entire Wasim Jaffer controversy with the CAU. The legendary spinner took to the micro-blogging site and threw his weight behind Jaffer a day after his tweet. Kumble believes that Jaffer “did the right thing” by resigning from the role. The cricketer-turned-coach also claimed that it’s the Uttarakhand players who will be missing Jaffer’s mentorship going ahead.

Interestingly, both Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer are part of the coaching group of a popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The two will soon be reunited ahead of the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season. Ahead of the tournament, here is a look at Anil Kumble’s tweet over the CAU and Jaffer controversy.

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

Apart from Anil Kumble, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also expressed his opinion on the entire CAU and Jaffer controversy. Pathan took to Twitter just a while after Kumble’s tweet and stated that it is “unfortunate” that his ex-teammate even has to “explain” his defence.

Unfortunate that you have to explain this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2021

Wasim Jaffer news: Ex-cricketer resigns ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Days before entering the bubble for the Vijay Hazare tournament, Wasim Jaffer tendered his resignation as the head coach of Uttarakhand over alleged ‘interference in the team selection’. The 50-over tournament is set to begin on February 20 after BCCI gave its nod for limited-overs tournaments and cancelling the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

In an e-mail to the Uttarakhand Cricket Association, Jaffer wrote, "I feel really sad for the players as I genuinely think that they have lots of potential and can learn so much from me but are denied this opportunity because of so much interference and bias of selectors and secretary in the selection matters for non-deserving players."

