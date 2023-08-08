Colombia Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

Colombia and Jamaica are set to square off in a Round of 16 showdown at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday morning. Colombia won Group H, which included South Korea and Germany, while Jamaica finished second behind France in Group F as Brazil went home early.

Three things you need to know

Colombia defeated Germany by 2-1 in the group stage

Jamaica played a goalless draw against France in their previous FIFA World Cup game

Colombia have suffered only one defeat in their last five games.

READ | FIFA WWC: England star Lauren James sent off after 'Beckhamesque moment of madness'- WATCH

Here is everything you need to know about Colombia vs Jamaica match in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023:

🧐 Who will claim the last two spots in the final eight?#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 8, 2023

When and where will the Colombia vs Jamaica Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match be played?

Colombia vs Jamaica at the FIFA Women's World Cup match will take place at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

What time will Colombia vs Jamaica Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match start?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia vs Jamaica is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST in India.

Where to watch Colombia vs Jamaica live streaming of the Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Women's World Cup match between Colombia vs Jamaica on the FanCode app. The live broadcast of the game will be available on DD Sports.

READ | Manager accused of touching players inappropriately at Women's WC as FIFA investigate

Where to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match in the UK?

ITV will broadcast Colombia vs Jamaica Women's World Cup Round of 16 match for football fans in the United Kingdom. The live streaming will be available on ITVX live feed. The match is slated to begin at 9:00 AM BST in the UK.

Where to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match in the US?

Football lovers in the United States can watch Colombia vs Jamaica Women's World Cup Round of 16 match on FS1 Telemundo (Spanish). Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish) will conduct the live streaming. The match will begin at USA: 4:00 AM. ET EDT in the US.

Colombia vs Jamaica: What could be the predicted starting XIs?

Colombia Predicted Lineups (4-2-3-1): Perez – C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas – Bedoya, Montoya – Caicedo, Usme, Santos – Ramirez

Jamaica Predicted Lineups (4-4-2): Spencer – Cameron, A. Swaby. C. Swaby, Blackwood – Matthews, Spence, Sampson, Brown – Primus, Shaw