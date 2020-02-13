Dale Steyn's Unplayable 'beamer' Defies Physics As Comeback Man Stuns Jonny Bairstow

Dale Steyn who made a comeback to international cricket after 'retiring' in 2019 showed that he is still one of the best in the business during the first T20I against England at the Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday. Even though he ended up becoming South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the game's shortest format, it was an unplayable delivery that left everyone astonished.

Dale Steyn stuns Jonny Bairstow

This had happened during the fourth over of the South African run chase. On the third delivery, Steyn bowled a ferocious slower ball as star English batsman Jonny Bairstow had no answer to it. Even though he managed to defend it, the batsman knew that he was done by a beautiful delivery from one of the finest pacers in world cricket. The Englishman brought his bat down just in the nick of time and was fortunate enough to save his wicket. Meanwhile, Bairstow was seen giving a smile while even the pacer himself could not stop smiling while he was walking back to mark his run-up. Even the on-field umpire was enjoying the moment as well.

''Slower ball. There's a smile from Bairstow and a smile from Steyn. Bairstow might have been thinking that is gonna be a beamer. He just drops the bat in time. Nicely bowled, good variation first up'', said the commentators on air.

The video was also posted on social media as well. Watch it right here.

South Africa beat England in a thriller

South Africa were restricted to 177/8 riding on Temba Bavuma and captain Quinton de Kock's quickfire knocks of 43 and 31 respectively after English skipper Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, opener Jason Roy and Morgan himself helped England gain the upper hand with solid half-centuries. In the end, youngster Lungi Ngidi bowled a solid final over where three wickets fell as the hosts registered a one-run win.

Steyn finished with figures of 1/33 in his four overs at an economy rate of 8.25.

