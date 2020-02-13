The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Team India Players Take A Much-deserved Break Ahead Of The Two-match Test Series

Cricket News

The Indian players were seen taking a much-deserved break ahead of the two-match Test series as they visited Blue Springs in Putaruru to enjoy the scenic beauty

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

India suffered their first-ever ODI series whitewash since 1989 after a 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand recently. This had come after the Men In Blue's 5-0 annihilation of the hosts in the T20I series. The focus now shifts to the Test series which will be underway on February 21. However, in the 10-day gap that both teams get, the Indian players decided to take a much-deserved break before getting back to business.

READ: RCB drops haunting 'be right back' tweet after going off radar in a flash: Huge revamp?

Indian players take a much-deserved break

The Indian players had visited Blue Springs in Putaruru on Thursday and enjoyed the scenic beauty of the location. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. were seen enjoying themselves. The image was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: KKR star Andre Russell reveals literally going weak on his knees for girls in the past

The two-match Test series

The two teams will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4.

The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas. Before the Test series, the Indian team will be taking on New Zealand XI in a three-day practise match which will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Ravi Bishnoi impresses mother with U-19 World Cup final performance; watch video

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's batting practice caught on camera as all-rounder ups the ante

(Image Courtesy: @BCCI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
YEDIYURAPPA MEETS PRO-KANNADA GROUP
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
JEFF BEZOS BUYS MANSION FOR $165 MN
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?