Team India Players Take A Much-deserved Break Ahead Of The Two-match Test Series

India suffered their first-ever ODI series whitewash since 1989 after a 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand recently. This had come after the Men In Blue's 5-0 annihilation of the hosts in the T20I series. The focus now shifts to the Test series which will be underway on February 21. However, in the 10-day gap that both teams get, the Indian players decided to take a much-deserved break before getting back to business.

READ: RCB drops haunting 'be right back' tweet after going off radar in a flash: Huge revamp?

Indian players take a much-deserved break

The Indian players had visited Blue Springs in Putaruru on Thursday and enjoyed the scenic beauty of the location. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. were seen enjoying themselves. The image was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the team mates, that's how #TeamIndia spent the day off ahead of the Test series. pic.twitter.com/TPmIisqW8v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2020

READ: KKR star Andre Russell reveals literally going weak on his knees for girls in the past

The two-match Test series

The two teams will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4.

The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas. Before the Test series, the Indian team will be taking on New Zealand XI in a three-day practise match which will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Ravi Bishnoi impresses mother with U-19 World Cup final performance; watch video

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's batting practice caught on camera as all-rounder ups the ante

(Image Courtesy: @BCCI)