Coronavirus: England Cricket Set To Suffer Losses Greater Than In 2 World Wars Combined

The rise of the coronavirus outbreak has already impacted many sporting events across the world. In cricket itself, the action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) got suspended just prior to the commencement of its playoffs. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season got postponed by two-and-a-half weeks until further announcement. Moreover, the scheduled launch of the highly-anticipated ‘The Hundred’ tournament organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also looks uncertain to go ahead as planned.

Also Read | England Cricket Chief Backs Ben Stokes Over Family Tragedy Story Row

Impact of coronavirus on England cricket

Quite recently, the England cricket board recommended all recreational cricketing activities across England to be shut down immediately. The move was to assist England government’s latest measures of counterattacking the coronavirus. It was reported that these measures will be applied to anything that is associated to cricket like training, pre-season friendly matches, net sessions and even the upcoming venture for kids, i.e. All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket.

Also Read | England Cricket Coach Silverwood To Leave New Zealand After Bereavement

An England-based journalist has claimed that such a move would impact England cricket more than it did during the two World Wars. During the two World Wars, all professional cricket like Test matches were suspended. However, recreational cricket like English league cricket went ahead as scheduled throughout the second World War.

Also Read | England Cricket Chief 'not A Champion' Of Four-day Tests

Also Read | England Cricket Board Name Darren Gough As Interim Bowling Coach

Coronavirus: West Indies lends a helping hand towards England cricket

The English home summer usually commences in April every year and it runs through September. The summer sees England hosting its domestic cricket championship and international matches for the touring sides. As the coronavirus threats looms on, the West Indies cricket board (Cricket West Indies) reportedly offered to lend a helping hand towards England cricket.

A report from a popular cricket portal states that the move proposed by the West Indies cricket board was completely out of altruistic intention. The novel coronavirus has already caused more than 2000 infections in the United Kingdom (UK) and it is being projected that it has not seen the peak of the pandemic's effect yet.

Also Read | England Cricket Team Celebrates Rugby World Cup Semi-final Win

Also Read | Coronavirus: West Indies Offer To Host Entire England Cricket's Home Summer In June 2020