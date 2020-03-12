Coronavirus Epidemic Forces Asia XI Vs World XI Matches To Be Postponed By BCB

The upcoming match between Asia XI and World XI was postponed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday due to the global spread of Coronavirus. As per the report published by a leading cricket website, the matches were going to be played on March 21 and 22 to mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The BCB had earlier announced that the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis would be a part of the vent.

Coronavirus epidemic: Asia XI vs World XI match postponed

Speaking to the leading cricket website, BCB president Nazmul Hasan said that there's no guarantee that the players who were supposed to play in the Asia XI vs World XI match will be able to arrive, or can leave after the Asia XI vs World XI match. He further said that there are a lot of restrictions due to the Coronavirus epidemic, so the board have decided to postpone the Asia XI vs World XI match. Nazmul Hasan also informed that the BCB will organise the tournament after a month, taking the Coronavirus epidemic situation into perspective.

The board has also decided to postpone the AR Rahman concert which was supposed to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, as a part of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations. Bangladesh won the T20I series against Zimbabwe amidst ticket restrictions due to concerns over the spread of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus epidemic: IPL ticket booking for IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians games cancelled

The IPL 2020 is the latest sports tournament which will be affected because of the Coronavirus epidemic. According to various reports that have surfaced, the Maharashtra government has decided to ban the sale of IPL tickets in the state for the tournament which is set to begin on March 29.

It is being reported that after cabinet discussions, the Maharashtra government has come to the conclusion that either IPL 2020 matches in the state need to be called off or they need to be held in front of crowd-less stadiums due to the Coronavirus epidemic. It is also being reported that the neighbouring state of Karnataka is looking into the Maharashtra government's treatment of the Coronavirus epidemic during IPL 2020 and will further take a call on the same for their own state.