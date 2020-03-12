IPL 2020 Not To See Indian Players Eating Outside Food Amidst Coronavirus Threat

The Coronavirus epidemic has been instilling fear among millions of Indians as cases of COVID-19 in the country grow by the day. According to the WHO, confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India currently stand at 60. While this number may not be too daunting when compared to China's 80955, India's vast geography and massive population makes it very easy for the epidemic to affect India massively. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the ongoing fears around the pandemic into consideration and players have been given very specific instructions to ensure player and spectator safety.
The checklist, which has been released by the BCCI as a press release on their website, advises players of the IND vs SA series to be mindful of their conduct on and off the field so that the spread of COVID-19 can be mitigated. The BCCI has asked players to not eat food from sources whose hygiene cannot be verified and all the airlines and hotels which will be serving the players have been asked to focus on their hygiene. Here are the exact requests that the BCCI has made to its players.
These instructions will most likely apply to the upcoming IPL 2020, as well. The future of the cash-rich tournament currently hangs in balance as the multiple reports are indicating that the IPL may be modified to minimise the Coronavirus risk for its players and spectators. Final word from the BCCI is reported to come by the end of this week.
The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at the Dharmasala stadium today amidst major precautions towards COVID-19. The IND vs SA live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
