Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Iconic CCI To Reportedly Donate ₹51 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund

The Mumbai-based iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) recently pledged to donate a sum of ₹1.01 crore to fight the ongoing nationwide coronavirus crisis. On Friday, the CCI decided to donate ₹51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the remaining ₹50 lakh will be raised through donations from their members.

India Lockdown: CCI joins fight against coronavirus

While issuing a statement to PTI on Friday, April 17, CCI President Premal Udani made an official announcement of the donation. He said that while ₹51 lakh will be donated to relief funds, the remaining ₹50 lakh will be used for “community purposes”. Udani also said that even there is currently no work to perform due to India lockdown, they will continue to pay all of their workers and staff members accordingly.

CCI is considered to be one of the more prestigious cricket clubs of India due to its historical significance in Indian cricket. It was founded in 1933 and it uses the iconic Brabourne Cricket Stadium in Mumbai for hosting cricket matches. The stadium has hosted various domestic matches, international affairs like Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as many Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The headquarters of CCI is located near Churchgate in Mumbai, Maharashtra. While the club is located in Maharashtra, recent media reports indicate that the state has more than 3,000 cases and is currently one of the worst coronavirus affected states of India.

IPL 2020 postponed

Due to the outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus disease, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much anticipated IPL 2020 season until further notice. IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to launch on March 29 with a match between the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and their familiar foes Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

