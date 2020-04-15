Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 2,916; Overall Death Toll Stands At 187

Quick links:
The spread of the novel Coronavirus in Maharashtra continues to be a matter of major concern as 232 more cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the overall state tally to a whopping 2916. Moreover, the death toll in the state has surged to 187 with 9 more casualties- 6 from Pune, two from Mumbai and one from Akola being reported in the day. On a positive note, 36 individuals were discharged from the hospital today after recovering from COVID-19. So far, 295 persons have been cured.
With 1896 cases and 114 deaths, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in Maharashtra. Moreover, a total of 52,000 laboratory samples have been tested. 69,738 people are under home quarantine and 5,617 individuals are in institutional quarantine.
Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Wednesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown till May 3. He attributed the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to the high number of tests being conducted in Mumbai. The Maharashtra CM confirmed that two committees- one headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the other consisting of experts such as Raghunath Mashelkar, Ajit Ranade had been formed to chalk out a plan to mitigate the economic crisis.
Highlighting that there were no novel Coronavirus cases in 10 districts of the state, he exuded confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic would be defeated. Additionally, Thackeray revealed that the state government had asked the Centre to permit trial for Plasma therapy and BCG vaccine treatment.
I am proud to spell out our new initiative. We have applied to the Centre to seek permissions for a Plasma Treatment Center in Maharashtra and for a BCG vaccine experiment.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 14, 2020
