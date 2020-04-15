Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 2,916; Overall Death Toll Stands At 187

232 more cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the overall state tally to a whopping 2,916. Moreover, the state has recorded 187 casualties.

The spread of the novel Coronavirus in Maharashtra continues to be a matter of major concern as 232 more cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the overall state tally to a whopping 2916. Moreover, the death toll in the state has surged to 187 with 9 more casualties- 6 from Pune, two from Mumbai and one from Akola being reported in the day. On a positive note, 36 individuals were discharged from the hospital today after recovering from COVID-19. So far, 295 persons have been cured. 

With 1896 cases and 114 deaths, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in Maharashtra. Moreover, a total of 52,000 laboratory samples have been tested. 69,738 people are under home quarantine and 5,617 individuals are in institutional quarantine. 

Uddhav Thackeray talks about the fight against COVID-19

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Wednesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown till May 3. He attributed the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to the high number of tests being conducted in Mumbai. The Maharashtra CM confirmed that two committees- one headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the other consisting of experts such as Raghunath Mashelkar, Ajit Ranade had been formed to chalk out a plan to mitigate the economic crisis.

Highlighting that there were no novel Coronavirus cases in 10 districts of the state, he exuded confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic would be defeated. Additionally, Thackeray revealed that the state government had asked the Centre to permit trial for Plasma therapy and BCG vaccine treatment. 

