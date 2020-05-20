Coronavirus Hits Cricket: Mental Health Charity For Professional UK Players Loses £250,000

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the United Kingdom (UK) has prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone their 2020 home season. Moreover, the ECB also shifted the launch of the much-awaited 100-ball tournament The Hundred as the UK lockdown continues to remain in effect. Apart from cricketing events, the global pandemic also seems to have impacted charities in English cricket, including the one which provides mental health services to professional cricket players.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Pandemic impacts charity within England cricket fraternity

Due to a ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus-induced UK lockdown, the Professional Cricketers' Trust has not been able to hold any fundraising event. The trust is a charity arm of England-based Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), an association which assists the ongoing interests, including the mental health of professional England and Wales cricketers. According to a recent report, the association is currently suffering a loss of £250,000 (US$306,000) because of the pandemic.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Ian Thomas, PCA Director of Development and Welfare admitted that the association is likely to see a tough year ahead in terms of finances. He confirmed the loss of amount (£250,000) the organisation has suffered due to not organising any charity event and also added that going ahead, they will not be able to hold any auction or event in the near future, which can help them raise some funds. However, Ian Thomas was hopeful that the cricketing fraternity will help the charity in some way or another.

Coronavirus hits cricket: Fate of England Cricket’s The Hundred and T20 World Cup

The lucrative 100-ball tournament The Hundred has already been shifted to 2021 by the ECB. Much like The Hundred, the T20 World Cup is also clouded with much uncertainty at the moment. While it is currently scheduled to be played between October and November in Australia later this year, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has forced a sudden shift in plans on part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as Cricket Australia. According to a recent report in the PTI, the governing council is contemplating to shift the global T20 event to 2021, thus making way for a potential staging of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) during the two-month window.

