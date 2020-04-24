Coronavirus Strikes Cricket: Vanuatu First Country To Mark Return Of Live Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put worldwide cricketing affairs on hold due to the outbreak of the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. As cricket continues to struggle in finding its place in heavyweight ICC full-member countries, the sport is set to make a return in a beautiful Pacific island country of Vanuatu. On Saturday, April 25, Vanuatu’s cricket will resume through their domestic women’s club super league knockout matches.

Vanuatu defies Coronavirus with the return of cricket

On April 24, Power House Sharks will be taking on Tafea Black Birds in a semi-final clash. The winner of the match will then set a meeting with Mele Bulls in the final of the four-team tournament. So far, Mele Bulls is the only undefeated team in the competition. A men’s exhibition match is also scheduled to be played on the same morning. Meanwhile, a seven-team 40-overs men’s club championship will commence on May 2.

According to Vanuatu Cricket CEO Shane Deitz, the situation in Vanuatu is currently safe to proceed with their cricketing affairs. He also added that they will abide by the physical distancing protocols and will look after the hygiene of their players. As per media reports, there are no cases of coronavirus in Vanuatu as the government issued a state of emergency on March 26 itself.

📣VCA TC HAROLD RELIEF DRIVE📣

"Small actions X lots of people = Big change"

We're prepared to collect relief supplies for communities that have been affected by TC Harold in Santo. You guys are fantastic supporters and we kindly ask you to help us help our families in need! pic.twitter.com/kqpCnN9JrG — Vanuatu Cricket (@vanuatu_cricket) April 20, 2020

Coronavirus impact on BCCI and IPL 2020

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has been postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. The IPL 2020 season was scheduled to commence on March 29.

