ICC Hails India's T20 World Cup Hero-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma For COVID-19 Fight

Former Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma was the hero for India in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, with his heroics off the last ball helping India clinch the trophy. In 2020, India once again salutes the former Indian cricketer as he now dons a police uniform and is on the streets doing his bit to help the state as the battle against coronavirus continues. Joginder Sharma, now a Deputy Superidentant of Police in Haryana, was showered with love & appreciation by netizens, led by the ICC which took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 'real world hero'.

From WC hero to 'Real-world hero'

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪



In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.



[📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

Netizens salute Joginder Sharma

Proudof you 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Rishikesh gupta (@Rishike40455167) March 28, 2020

Royal salute 🙏 — A P V (@apvigneshkumar) March 28, 2020

Thanku @ICC for acknowledging this....he is truly a hero 🙏#coronafighter — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) March 28, 2020

BCCI donates to PM-CARES fund

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be contributing an amount of Rs. 51 crores to the PM-CARES Fund in order to fight the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. The BCCI in their statement wrote that the organisation will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations. The national cricket board also went on to add that the Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.

