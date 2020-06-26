Coulter-Nile Hell-bent On Hitting Back At WA For Contract Snub, 'fired Up' To Shut Critics

A 'fired up' Nathan Coulter-Nile is hell-bent on hitting back at Western Australia following his snub from the side's contract list and is ready to shut down his critics by being a part of a new team. The right-arm pacer played an integral role in guiding Western Australia to their third Marsh Cup in six years grabbing 17 wickets at an average of 18.94. However, Coulter-Nile's decision to shift his attention to the shorter formats of the game might have cost him the contract but he believes he's still got it in him to rattle batsmen.

'I'd love to...'

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the right-arm pacer revealed that he was 'fired up' to face Western Australia and that he wanted to prove his detractors wrong by shining with the ball once again. With 82 scalps in the white-ball format to his name since his debut for Western Australia in 2009, Coulter-Nile feels that he still has much to offer and expressed his hunger to continue playing. Acknowledging the fact that WA were trying to end their Sheffield Shield drought, Coulter-Nile said that he was disappointed to not have been rewarded a 'minimum contract' at the least as he represented the side for over a decade. Further, Coulter-Nile said that he wasn't too shocked by the snub as he had received the word of contracts being awarded to 'blokes bowling the most overs' but felt that a complete snub from the side left him disappointed.

"I know the boys had nothing to do with the decision and a few of them openly said they were disappointed with it, but any chance I get to prove the decision-makers wrong, I'd definitely take that opportunity." "I want to play. I was the leading wicket-taker last year, I feel like I'm bowling alright. I feel like I've still got plenty to offer", he added. "But there's still so much time before the Marsh Cup begins, we'll just wait and see what happens. But I'm definitely throwing my name out there."

