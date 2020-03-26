Brett Lee Sends Support To Indian NGO Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Praises 'amazing' Staff

After fierce battles on the field against India, several cricketers have gone on to continue their association and fondness for the country. Jonty Rhodes had named his daughter ‘India’, and some Australian cricketers like Steve Waugh have involved themselves in charity work in India. One such international cricketer whose connection with India has been significant has been Brettt Lee.

Be it featuring in an Asha Bhosle music video or acting in a Bollywood-like film UnIndian, the former speedster is known for his work connected to India. The Australian has also been a part of numerous charity events in India, even launching his academy to enable underprivileged kids to learn music.

Now, as the world battles COVID-19, Lee had a message for an Indian NGO. The cricketer sent out his support to St Jude ChildCare Centres. The 43-year-old termed the staff of the organisation as ‘amazing’ as they continued to take care of the kids suffering from cancer.

He was responding to a post of the NGO on Twitter, where they praised the staff for being at the forefront and doing their best to protect the children at their various centres, at a time when most citizens had the option to #StayatHome and #WorkFromHome.

Here's the post:

Sending my support to the amazing @StJudeChildCare staff who are continuing to look after children receiving treatment for Cancer 🙏🏻 https://t.co/lUO9KnSDWa — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) March 26, 2020

The tweet was before the PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown on Tuesday, but the doctors and health workers have been working hard amid the challenging situation due to coronavirus/COVID-19. While India cases in the pandemic are approaching 600 cases, with 12 deaths, even in Lee’s country, there have been over 2400 cases and 8 deaths.

Tom Hanks had tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia and the actor, and his wife Rita Wilson, who has also tested positive, are in quarantine Down Under.

