CPL 2020: Brendon McCullum Reveals BIG Reason Behind Sunil Narine Missing 3 Games

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine is currently playing in the CPL 2020 where he is representing the Trinbago Knight Riders. Sunil Narine has been in scintillating form in the competition having already smashed two centuries couple with some splendid bowling performances. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders star wasn't included in the last three games for the franchise, for reasons unknown.

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders coach reveals reason behind Sunil Narine's absence from three successive games

The Trinbago Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has now revealed the reason behind Sunil Narine's absence from the last three CPL 2020 games. While speaking to the host broadcaster ahead of the match against Jamaica Tallawahs, McCullum said that Sunil Narine had got himself operated to remove kidney stones from his body, which is why he was advised rest and as a result, missed those matches.

McCullum further said that Sunil Narine played football on Monday, a sport which he loves and he looked in good touch. The Kiwi international stated that Sunil Narine was determined for a big performance against the Tallawahs and he did not disappoint his team at all.

After Trinbago Knight Riders were sent into bat, Sunil Narine opened the batting and got TKR off to a flyer. The left-hander scored a quickfire 29 off 11 balls with five fours and one six at a stunning strike-rate of 263.64. He also bowled decently as he gave away just 23 runs in his quota of four overs and bagged one wicket. Narine has now scored 140 runs in 4 matches in the CPL 2020 and has picked up five wickets.

McCullum showered praise on Narine saying that the right-arm spinner started the tournament so well and added that everyone knows he is a world-class player, especially in Caribbean-style conditions. Sunil Narine, being in form, would benefit the Kolkata Knight Riders immensely as the Trinidad cricketer is set to play for them in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE from September 19. Narine is a key member of the KKR squad for the IPL 2020 and his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Kolkata-based franchise go in the tournament.

CPL live streaming details

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: SUNIL NARINE INSTAGRAM