IPL 2020: CSK Rubbish Rumours About Harbhajan Singh Missing This Year's Competition

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are going through unsettling times after several members of their unit including two players (Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad) tested positive for the ungodly coronavirus disease. To make matters worse, their star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) citing personal reasons. As if matters could not get tougher to deal with, another veteran cricketer of the team could pull out of the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: CSK official says Harbhajan Singh has not updated management on his decision

Recently, it was also reported that premier spinner Harbhajan Singh is considering to skip the IPL 2020. Harbhajan Singh didn't take part in the Chennai camp that was conducted prior to CSK's departure for Dubai and is yet to join the franchise in the UAE. Now, a CSK official has opened up on Harbhajan Singh's absence from CSK camp.

While speaking to Times Now, the CSK official said that Harbhajan Singh was supposed to join the team on September 1 but the off-spinner had once again postponed his arrival. Speaking about Harbhajan Singh joining the team, the official added that they don’t know when he’s coming or whether he’s coming at all as he has not updated the management on his decision. However, he quashed all the conjectures by saying that Harbhajan Singh pulling out of IPL 2020 is all speculation at the moment.

If Harbhajan Singh decides to follow Suresh Raina's lead by giving the IPL 2020 a miss, CSK will be in huge trouble as they will be without the two of their most experienced players in the upcoming tournament. MS Dhoni's men are yet to hit the field to train for the IPL 2020 and are currently quarantined in their hotel rooms. It would be interesting to see as to how Dhoni would manage CSK's team combination if Harbhajan Singh chooses to skip the IPL 2020, having the likes of Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla as ideal replacements, with both the players having tasted IPL title success in the past.

CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood apprehensive about IPL 2020

Recently, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood who will play for CSK in the IPL 2020, admitted that he is "concerned" about the COVID-19 outbreak in his IPL side, but said he is currently focussing on the limited-overs tour of England. Hazlewood told reporters that CSK have a group on WhatsApp with all the information that comes through.

Hazlewood further said that Australian players haven't spoken too much about it yet as it's a few weeks away until they get there. He added that those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date. He also said that they'll touch base with Cricket Australia (CA) and have a chat about the situation.

