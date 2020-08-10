CPL 2020 Strikes Golden Deal By Bringing Newcastle United's Top Partner On Board

The eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) is set to commence on August 18 with the final scheduled to be played on September 10. The CPL 2020 will see 33 matches being played across three weeks in Trinidad & Tobago. All the matches will be played across two stadiums in that country. As many as 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches.

ALSO READ | CPL 2020 hit hard as CSK star Imran Tahir only South African to participate this year

CPL 2020 partners with gambling platform Fun88 who also sponsors Newcastle United

Now, according to a recent development, CPL 2020 has announced gambling platform Fun88 as its official partners for the 2020 edition of the T20 tournament. According to the agreement, CPL 2020 and Fun88 will collaborate on the creation of tailored CPL content, as well as offering supporters the chance to participate in competitions and giveaways.

In fact, Fun88 recently announced an extension of its continuing relationship with top Premier League club Newcastle United. Asia-based Fun88 which was established in 2008 offers sports betting, live casinos, slots and keno games in multiple languages. It has used the Newcastle United sponsorship to expand its reach globally, but especially in Asia.

ALSO READ | CPL 2020 has no Indian broadcaster, Pravin Tambe's participation in doubt too: Report

A representative of Fun88 said that they are delighted to partner with the CPL 2020 which shares the same ethos as Fun88. He added that they believe in collaborating and promoting sports leagues across all formats and geographies, and this partnership will deliver that message across the world.

The representative further said that cricket is a well-loved sport in many of their target markets and they hope that they will elevate and cement their presence in these markets via this long-term association. He also reckoned that they are certain that some thrilling matches during this league will keep the fans engaged, both pre-game and in-play.

ALSO READ | Why did Newcastle United takeover collapse? Toon army break silence on failed £300m Saudi deal

CPL T20 live streaming in India

The CPL 2020 organizers were sweating until recently regarding the CPL T20 live streaming in India. However, the CPL 2020 managed to crack a deal with Star Sports recently once again. According to reports from InsideSport and Mumbai Mirror, the CPL T20 live streaming on television in India will be available on Star Sports Network. But the digital rights of CPL T20 live streaming in India are with FanCode by Dream Sports.

This means that unlike last year when Star India had both broadcast and digital rights of the CPL T20 live streaming in India, it will only be having the television rights this time. Some reports claim that it is on Star's insistence due to COVID-19 affecting the sports media market.

ALSO READ | Trinbago Knight Riders: 48-year-old Pravin Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL, yet to get BCCI nod

IMAGE COURTESY: CPLT20 & FUN88 TWITTER