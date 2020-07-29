CPL 2020 Hit Hard As CSK Star Imran Tahir Only South African To Participate This Year

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) received a major blow ahead of the start of the tournament as all South African cricketers barring Imran Tahir will not be travelling to take part in the upcoming tournament. The upcoming season of CPL 2020 is the eighth edition of the tournament and will begin from August 18 and will run until September 10.

Details about CPL 2020

The CPL 2020 will witness six teams playing 33 matches across just two venues - the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The semi-finals and final will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The decision to organise the CPL 2020 this year was made by Cricket West Indies after they received the approval of the local government.

Coming to the CPL schedule, the first match of the CPL 2020 will be between last year's runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors and hosts Trinbago Knight Riders who have Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, while defending champions Barbados Tridents will start their campaign in the second match of the CPL 2020 season against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

South African players to miss CPL 2020

According to the report published by ESPNcricinfo, the players who will miss the CPL 2020 are Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, and Colin Ingram as they have been unable to confirm their travel arrangements in time. The report further states that the organisers wanted players to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by August 1 in order to fulfill a 14-day quarantine period before the start of the tournament.

Imran Tahir, on the other hand, will be able to take part in the CPL 2020 since he did not travel back to South Africa during the lockdown. The CSK leg spinner was in Pakistan during COVID-19 as he was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has been able to travel to the West Indies from there.

South Africa players' IPL 2020 participation in doubt

Besides the CPL 2020, even the IPL 2020 could be affected by the absence of South Africa players. While Cricket South Africa (CSA) has given its players No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in the IPL 2020 which will begin from September in the UA, the country currently remains in lockdown with all international borders closed.

Currently 10 South Africa plyers are contracted to IPL franchises and their absence will be thoroughly missed. The players who will e taking part in the tournament are AB de Villiers (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Dale Steyn (RCB), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Imran Tahir (CSK), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Hardus Viljoen (Kings XI Punjab). If players do not play, then CSK and RCB are the two teams who are likely to be most affected by their absence.

(COVER IMAGE: GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS / INSTAGRAM)