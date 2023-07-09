'Credits Wear Off': Former Pacer Slams Australian Team Management For Backing David Warner

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket team batsman David Warner is not having the best of times with the bat in Tests and has only scored 141 runs in the first three matches of the ongoing ENG vs AUS Ashes series. Warner is also facing a lot of criticism from the cricketing experts who want him to be dropped from the team. However, the left-handed Aussie batsman has already announced that he will be playing his last Test series against Pakistan in Australia later this year.

David Warner's bizarre record in England

Aussie opener David Warner was one of the key performers for the Australian cricket team in Tests for a very long time however his bat has been silent for a long time. Warner also has a bizarre record in England and in the 18 Tests he has played in the UK, he has only scored 835 runs at an average of 26.09.

Jason Gillespie's huge advice to Aussie team management over David Warner

Former Australian cricket team pacer Jason Gillespie has offered huge advice to the Australian team management and doesn't want him to play the fourth Ashes 2023 to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. While writing in his column for 'The Daily Mail', Gillespie said,

Personally, I'm a little confused about what Australia should do. A part of me thinks that if Australia can win this Test and take the series, maybe they should make a change. That way, they're moving on and they get a chance to glance at someone else. For me, that would mean Matt Renshaw coming in rather than shuffling down the order. Dave (David Warner) has his ideal plan to retire from Test cricket after the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January. But I would be surprised if he does. Runs are your currency and while Dave's got a lot of credit in the bank and he's one of Australia's best players, when you don't perform well over a long period of time, those credits wear off.

David Warner till now has played a total of 107 Tests for the Australian cricket team and has made 8343 runs at an average of 44.61. He has also hit 35 fifties and 25 hundreds in his 12-year-long Test career so far.