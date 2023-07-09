Last Updated:

England Vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: England Win By 3 Wickets

England vs Australia: After 2 days of pulsating action and a rain interrupted Day 3, it can be anybody's game and the result of the match will likely be out today i.e., on Day 4. So, to catch every update of the Eng vs Aus the Ashes 2023 3rd Test stay with republicworld.com. Keep watching the space for instant live updates.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 live score updates ENG vs AUS The Ashes updated Score

Image: AP

pointer
20:09 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England win the third Test

England defeat Australia by seven wickets to reduce the deficit to 2-1

pointer
19:13 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Harry Brook departs

Harry Brook becomes Mitchell Starc's fifth victim in the second innings. England 232/7 in 48 overs

pointer
18:53 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Mitchell Starc is in fire

Mitchell Starc clears Jonny Bairstow as Australia are sniffing a victory at Headingley. England 172/6 in 36 overs

pointer
18:41 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Starc removeds Ben Stokes

Mitchell Starc removes Ben Stokes to light up Headingley. England 161/5 in 34 overs

pointer
18:34 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play resumes after lunch

England are knocking on the door of victory

pointer
17:57 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England need 98 runs to reduce the deficit

England have survived the first session as umpires called it for lunch. England 153/4 in 32 overs

pointer
17:33 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Joe Root departs

Pat Cummins gets the prized wicket of Joe Root

pointer
16:49 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Visitors strike again

The visitors have struck again in Leeds as England lose their third wicket in the second innings as Zak Crawley departs for 44 runs off 55 balls. England are 93/3. 

pointer
16:19 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Australia have their second success

Mitchell Starc clears Moeen Ali's stumps as England have another player down

pointer
15:52 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Mitchell Start provides the first breakthrough

Mitchell Starc removes Ben Duckett as England lose first wicket

pointer
15:38 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England need 217 runs to make it 2-1

England would seek to restore parity in the third Test

pointer
14:14 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play to begin at 3:30 PM

The weather's clear in Leeds. The match set to start on time at 3:30 PM, IST.

pointer
13:24 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Major controversy emanated regarding a petty due

As per the report of The Sun, Alex Carey went for a haircut at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop in Leeds. He went there along with his teammates, Usman Khawaja and David Warner. While Warner and Khawaja posed with the barber and paid, Carey refused to click a photo and also left without paying. 

Here's the follow-up of the story: https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/steve-smith-disputes-unusual-accusation-over-alex-carey-for-not-paying-leeds-barber-articleshow.html

pointer
12:31 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Weather update

It is a bright morning in the Leeds, with clouds hovering along with the sun. The temperatiure is 15 degrees celcius and the chances of precipitation are very low. Thus, rain is not likely to interrupt the play.

pointer
11:19 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Stay tuned for the weather update

The weather, which could prove to be crucial today, needs to be paid heed to. Thus, stay tuned for the weather update.

pointer
08:20 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will England openers provide the foundation for the victory?

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have amassed 27 runs at the end of Day 3. They may get the scoring going and indeed put England in a comfortable position.

pointer
07:28 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Match hangs in balance

Australia would be looking for an early breakthrough and would be seeking the repeat of 1st innings when they bundled out Australia to a total of 237. England on the other hand might attck from the word go and curtail significant part of the run chase in the first session. Only one can prevail, let's find out who will it be. 

pointer
07:28 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Match summary before the start of Day 4

After meager scores in Ist innings- Australia: 263 and England: 237- Australia could not set up a huge total for England to chase. Chasing 251 runs to get off the mark in the series, the hosts will start Day 4 at 27/0. So, another 224 runs and England could announce their comeback. What do you think, what's going to transpire on Day 4?

pointer
07:28 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch the live streaming of the match?

The Ashes 2023 is being telecast on Sony Network. To catch the live streaming tune into Sony Liv app or website.

pointer
07:28 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The 3rd Test is taking place at Headingley. Day 4 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM.

pointer
07:28 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia: Welcome to Day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test

So far no clear picture can be drawn regarding who has the clear edge at Headingley. However, England are on course to gain control and could win the game if they achieve the target. As per what has panned out, i.e., the match is in its 4th innings and, Day 4 will most probably showcase the culmination of the match, if the threat of rain stays away. So, will it be Australia with an unassailable lead of 3-0 or will England get one back? All to look forward to on Day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com