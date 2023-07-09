England Vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: England Win By 3 Wickets

Quick links:
England defeat Australia by seven wickets to reduce the deficit to 2-1
Harry Brook becomes Mitchell Starc's fifth victim in the second innings. England 232/7 in 48 overs
Mitchell Starc clears Jonny Bairstow as Australia are sniffing a victory at Headingley. England 172/6 in 36 overs
Mitchell Starc removes Ben Stokes to light up Headingley. England 161/5 in 34 overs
England are knocking on the door of victory
England have survived the first session as umpires called it for lunch. England 153/4 in 32 overs
Pat Cummins gets the prized wicket of Joe Root
The visitors have struck again in Leeds as England lose their third wicket in the second innings as Zak Crawley departs for 44 runs off 55 balls. England are 93/3.
Mitchell Starc clears Moeen Ali's stumps as England have another player down
Mitchell Starc removes Ben Duckett as England lose first wicket
England would seek to restore parity in the third Test
The weather's clear in Leeds. The match set to start on time at 3:30 PM, IST.
As per the report of The Sun, Alex Carey went for a haircut at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop in Leeds. He went there along with his teammates, Usman Khawaja and David Warner. While Warner and Khawaja posed with the barber and paid, Carey refused to click a photo and also left without paying.
Here's the follow-up of the story: https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/steve-smith-disputes-unusual-accusation-over-alex-carey-for-not-paying-leeds-barber-articleshow.html
It is a bright morning in the Leeds, with clouds hovering along with the sun. The temperatiure is 15 degrees celcius and the chances of precipitation are very low. Thus, rain is not likely to interrupt the play.
The weather, which could prove to be crucial today, needs to be paid heed to. Thus, stay tuned for the weather update.
England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have amassed 27 runs at the end of Day 3. They may get the scoring going and indeed put England in a comfortable position.
Australia would be looking for an early breakthrough and would be seeking the repeat of 1st innings when they bundled out Australia to a total of 237. England on the other hand might attck from the word go and curtail significant part of the run chase in the first session. Only one can prevail, let's find out who will it be.
After meager scores in Ist innings- Australia: 263 and England: 237- Australia could not set up a huge total for England to chase. Chasing 251 runs to get off the mark in the series, the hosts will start Day 4 at 27/0. So, another 224 runs and England could announce their comeback. What do you think, what's going to transpire on Day 4?
The Ashes 2023 is being telecast on Sony Network. To catch the live streaming tune into Sony Liv app or website.
The 3rd Test is taking place at Headingley. Day 4 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM.
So far no clear picture can be drawn regarding who has the clear edge at Headingley. However, England are on course to gain control and could win the game if they achieve the target. As per what has panned out, i.e., the match is in its 4th innings and, Day 4 will most probably showcase the culmination of the match, if the threat of rain stays away. So, will it be Australia with an unassailable lead of 3-0 or will England get one back? All to look forward to on Day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test.