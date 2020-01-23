Crestfallen Imran Khan Blames Corruption For Pak Cricket's Fall, Claims He "Quashed" All

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed a breakfast session at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Davos. In his address, the former Pakistan Cricket Team captain claimed that during his days used to thrash a seven-times bigger India and had set a standard for the other teams to follow. He also added that apart from cricket, Pakistan was a 'big force' in hockey and other sports too. The World Cup-winning captain attributed the downfall of Pakistan in sports to entrenched corruption.

'We were great'

Khan, who is regarded as the most-successful Pakistan captain, could only manage four wins in the 14 tests Pakistan played against India under his captaincy. His biggest feat came back in 1987 in India where Pakistan also recorded its first-ever test series win. The present Pakistan Prime Minister retired from the game after the World Cup victory in 1992.

In his address on Thursday, Khan said, "When I was playing cricket, India was seven times of our size but we regularly quashed them. In hockey and so many other games also. We were great.”

READ | 'If Pak Serious On Relations With India...': MEA Takes On Imran Khan's Foul Cry At Davos

Attributing the downfall to corruption, he added, "The founding fathers of Pakistan were brilliant and men of complete integrity. They wanted Pakistan to be humane, just society for welfare. But we deviated from that vision. We have to restore the vision for which this country was founded. There is no sympathy for losers."

READ | Pakistan's Potential For Trade Will Grow If Ties With India Normalises: Imran Khan

Imran Khan on India in Davos

The Pakistani Prime Minister called for the United Nations to intervene and mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi over the issue of Kashmir. "This is a potential flashpoint" Imran Khan said during a media briefing at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We're not close to conflict right now ... What if the protests get worse in India, and to distract attention from that, what if ..." the Pakistani Prime Minister said, citing the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests erupted across the nation, over which Pakistan has been trying to peddle nonsensical narrative some more..

This is not the first time Imran Khan has sought international intervention over the Kashmir issue. The tensions between India and Pakistan peaked last year after the Pulwama terror attack that martyred 40 CRPF soldiers. The strains spiralled once again after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, following which the Pak PM has been dealt a proverbial 'bloody nose' in diplomatic terms.

READ | Pakistan Backs Taliban; Counters India's Support For Democratic Afghan

READ | Pakistan & Terrorism: 6 Freudian Slips By Pak Leaders On Osama, Hafiz Saeed & Masood Azhar That Give It All Away