Even though the Australian cricket team continues to get better and better over time, the players and the fans have still not forgotten the legacy left behind by former spinner Shane Warne. In order to honour Warnie, Cricket Australia have now renamed a famous Test award in his name.

The Australia Men's Test Player of the Year award will now be renamed the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award. The award will be given out annually at the Australian Cricket awards. This is the second most prestigious award that is given out to Australian cricketers, only behind the Allan Border Medal.

Cricket Australia give massive tribute to Shane Warne

Cricket Australia made the huge announcement of the renaming of the award during the Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test match on December 26. Interestingly, Shane Warne, who this award would now be named after, has just won this honour once in 2006.

The legendary spinner won this award that year after picking up a record 40 Test wickets in the 2005 Ashes series in England. The announcement of the renaming of the award was made by Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley and Australian Cricketers Association CEO Todd Greenberg.

"As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity," said Hockley as quoted by cricket.com.au. Meanwhile, Greenberg added, "I am proud that the ACA, along with Cricket Australia, is able to recognise the incredible impact Shane had on Test cricket with an award named in his honour."

Travis Head won this award last year, while the frontrunners to win the award this year include Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne has had an exceptional year since this award was given the last time around as he is the leading run-scorer with 837 runs at an outstanding average of 69.75 in eight Tests since the last summer's Ashes.

The 28-year-old is narrowly ahead of Khawaja, who has scored 824 runs at a brilliant average of 68.66. As for Lyon, he is Australia's leading wicket-taker with a staggering 39 wickets since last summer, ahead of teammates Mitchell Starc (27) and Pat Cummins (24). This year the awards would be handed out on January 30.