BBL Side Tear Up Afghanistan Pacer's Contract After Cricket Australia Investigation

The Big Bash League (BBL) side Sydney Thunder have terminated Afghanistan left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract following an investigation into a behaviour incident by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit. According to a statement, Sydney Thunder received a complaint about Farooqi's behaviour following an incident on Thursday. The Thunder then referred the incident to Cricket Australia for an investigation.

After the investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit and a subsequent hearing, the Thunder decided to end Farooqi's contract. The exact details of the incident have been kept confidential but it is understood that there was no police involvement. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said in a statement that Farooqi's behaviour doesn't match their values and hence the decision was taken to terminate his contract.

"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated. Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident," Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said in the statement.

Farooqi at BBL 2022-23

Farooqi was signed by the Thunder as a replacement for England bowler David Willey, who withdrew from the tournament. He was given a chance by the BBL club after his impressive performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, which was held in Australia in November. Farooqi featured in all four matches that the Thunder have played thus far. In his debut game for the side, Farooqi put on an amazing performance as he picked two wickets for 20 runs.

Farooqi played three more matches after the incident took place on December 15. In his second match for the Thunder a day after the incident, Farooqi picked three wickets for 20 runs and scored an unbeaten 1 run with the bat. It was the same game in which the Thunder were bowled out for a record 15 runs, the lowest innings total by a team in T20 cricket. In his next two outings, Farooqi failed to pick even a single wicket with the ball and did not get an opportunity to bat.

Farooqi has played 17 T20Is and 10 ODI games for Afghanistan and has picked 21 and 17 wickets, respectively. His most recent game for Afghanistan came at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Image: cricket.com.au