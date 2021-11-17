Cricket Expands Borders As USA, West Indies Join Hands To Host 2024 T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council has finally decided to take the sport of cricket to various parts of the world by introducing new countries which will be hosting T20 World Cup matches in future. The ICC has released the names of the host nations for every major ICC men’s limited-overs event between 2024 and 2031. The surprise names in the list include USA, Ireland and Scotland and Namibia.

USA & West Indies to host 2024 T20 World Cup

As per the release in June 2024, USA will be hosting the ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup for the very first time alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010. Approximately two-thirds of the 55 matches will be held in the Caribbean nation, while the United States, where the remaining one-third of the matches are likely to be played. According to Cricket the USA release there will be up to five venues, some of which are already ICC-approved for international cricket, some of which are under construction, and some of which will be repurposed specifically to host World Cup matches.

In February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy which will be the country's first major global cricket tournament since the 1996 ODI Cricket World Cup which they jointly hosted alongside India and Sri Lanka. In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event host in 2027.

Namibia set to host ODI Cricket World Cup

Around October/November 2027, Namibia for the very first time is set to play host to Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe have previously hosted the event back in 2003. In October 2028 the teams will be travelling to Australia and New Zealand for T20 World Cup and a year later India will host the Champions Trophy. In 2030, England, Ireland and Scotland will share the responsibility of hosting the T20 World Cup. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event. The final scheduled event, in October/November 2031, will be the Men’s Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.