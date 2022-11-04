Cricket Fans Demand Asia Cup 2023 To Be Shifted Out Of Pakistan After Attack On Imran Khan

Former Pakistan cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying the PTI leader on Thursday. Khan sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was taken to the hospital soon after the attack. He is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery at the Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore. Pakistan has a long history of political violence and assassinations of its leaders.

Asia Cup 2023 to be moved out of Pakistan?

The recent attack on Khan has opened a debate on social media with people questioning Pakistan's ability to safely host the ACC Men's Asia Cup in 2023. Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights of the 2023 edition of the 50-over Asia Cup at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting held in Dubai last year. Earlier in October, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah sparked a controversy after he stated that the 2023 Asia Cup will be held in a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not only condemned Shah's statement but also threatened to boycott the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which is slated to be held in India. However, cricket fans around the world have expressed their doubts about Pakistan hosting the next year's Asia Cup. Cricket fans are worried for the safety of players because of the recent attack on Khan. Fans are calling for the tournament to be shifted out of Pakistan, saying that if Pakistan's former prime minister is not safe in his own country how will others remain safe?

International cricket in Pakistan stopped after the horrific attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in 2009. The bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore. Five Sri Lankan players were injured in the attack. Following the incident, Pakistan started playing their home matches in the UAE until last year when the Men in Green shifted their base back to their own country. However, with the latest attack on Khan, Pakistan could again risk losing playing cricket matches in front of its own people.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be a 50-over event and is scheduled to be held in the month of September. The tournament will be played as a precursor to the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Image: ACC/Twitter

