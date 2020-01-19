Cricket Not Bigger Than Life: Mushfiqur Rahim On Not Joining Bangladesh's Tour Of Pakistan

Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently opted out of the team to tour Pakistan, on Sunday explained his reasons to do so. Rahim stated that his family did not permit him to go to Pakistan due to security and concerns. He further added that cricket is not bigger than life. He also said that he opted out of PSL because the entire tournament would be held in Pakistan and his family did not agree with it.

'My family is worried'

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April. "I have already said I wouldn’t go to Pakistan. I had made up my mind about it long ago and had informed the board. I have submitted a letter too," said Rahim.

Speaking about how his family is not permitting him to go to Pakistan, he added, “My family is worried, and they don’t want me to go. There’s no bigger sin for me than not playing for Bangladesh. But at the same time, Cricket is not bigger than life."

"I would like to say that the situation in Pakistan is better than before," he added.

READ | Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Declines To Visit Pakistan

Apart from Rahim, five members of the support staff have denied to tour Pakistan with the team due to security concerns. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC) has called up veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal for the T20 series beginning on January 24 and have also called for the services of uncapped fast bowler Hasan Mahmud. Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam and Abu Hider have been dropped from the squad.

READ | Pakistan's Hafeez To Retire After Twenty20 World Cup

Bangladesh will play their T20s in Lahore from January 24-27 before returning home. They will go back to Pakistan for the first Test starting February 7 and visit again for a one day international in Karachi on April 3 and the second Test from April 5.

Bangladesh T20 squad

Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

READ | BCB President Nazmul Hasan Reveals Why Bangladesh Players Are Hesitant To Tour Pakistan

READ | Bangladesh Call Up Uncapped Mahmud For Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Debate