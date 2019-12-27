BCB President Nazmul Hasan Reveals Why Bangladesh Players Are Hesitant To Tour Pakistan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan was asked to give a justification by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani as to why they were not keen to play Test matches in Pakistan and were demanding it to be conducted in a neutral venue. Now, Nazmul Hasan has made a big statement as to why the players are hesitant to tour Pakistan, why they are trying to form a new team and what it has got to do with the senior players.

Nazmul Hasan reveals why Bangladesh players are hesitant to tour Pakistan

BCB President Nazmul Hasan revealed that they have been informed by many of the coaching staff that they do not wish to tour Pakistan while some of them have mentioned that are interested to go but only for a short period while only a handful of them wanted that as most of the foreign staff do not want to go. Hasan said that one of the factors behind this reason were the players' families. This is because the families are very anxious about the Pakistan series and the other important factor was how could they prevail in such a security environment as it is fully secure and very much a closed-off environment. As per Nazmul Hasan, this is what the majority of the players are saying and that they do not wish to stay that long under such a security environment. The BCB President then made a big statement that those players who have expressed their interest in going to Pakistan only want to go there, play the T20s and return inside one week.

Hasan makes a huge statement about Bangladesh's senior players

Speaking to a sports website, Nazmul Hasan went on to say that they have already communicated the matter to PCB and they are trying to send a team for the T20s provided that the players are willing to participate. He also added that if both the players and the staff are willing to participate, only then they can manage to form a good team and will be sent to play in Pakistan. At the same time, Hasan also added that some of their star players have mentioned that they do not wish to play the T20I series.

The BCB President was also clear that they will not force any player for the tour and that they are awaiting government clearances before going on to say that they have already gotten approval from one section and awaiting other instructions. Hasan further added that they need clearance from the security agencies.

