Cricket Scotland Sends Cheeky Apology To Bangladesh As Fans Rub Salt In After T20 WC Loss

Cricket Scotland posted a tongue-in-cheek response to Bangladesh Cricket by peculiarly apologizing to them after Scottish fans interrupted Mahmudullah's press conference via their loud cheers in the background, post their thrilling World Cup T20 encounter.

Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs as the Tigers failed to chase down the target of 141 runs. Due to the win, Scottish fans went bonkers and began celebrating loudly, with Mahmudullah requiring to keep his cool.

T20 World Cup: Cricket Scotland can't contain its glee

Cricket Scotland came up with two different tweets, one slightly more sincere than the other. As per the first tweet, Scotland apologized to Bangladesh Cricket and their captain Mahmudallah, stating that they 'will keep it (noise) down next time' and added a pair of emoji as well.

Sorry we will keep it down next time 😬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

And in the next tweet, Cricket Scotland said 'credit to Mahmudallah for his composure.' In the video, Mahmudallah is interrupted by the raucous singing of the Scotland fans after their underdog victory in the opening match of the tournament.

Credit to Mahmudullah for his composure! — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

Fans react as Cricket Scotland apologises cheekily to Mahmudullah

In response to Cricket Scotland's tweets, several netizens felt it was unnecessary and somehow that Bangladesh deserved a little ribbing from Scotland after the latter's fantastic victory.

Oh don’t worry, they have a habit of ending up with egg on their face. Dustbowl bullies and paper tigers. The most insufferable team and fans. Great win for you guys. — United - my love (@ayebakhtiar) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, another social media user praised Mahmudallah for his composure but criticized Bangladesh as a unit. The fan stated that what the Scots did was 'unintentional,' but there is nothing as bad as Bangladesh 'mocking their opponents right in the face on a cricketing field.' Bangladesh has often been slammed previously for mocking their opponents when they have defeated the favourites to win the match.

Nothing wrong what the Scots did there & it was unintentional! Still nothing as worst as Bd🇧🇩 mocking their opponents right in the face on a cricketing field!! 👎🏼



Mahmudullah handled it very well though !! 👍🏻 — Edged_and_taken (@robi_shatri_fan) October 18, 2021

Several other reactions can be seen below.

Don't know about others but , I feel Mahmudullah is different from other Bangladesh players. — Shubham (@Walkingmiless) October 18, 2021

Mahmudullah one of the very few likable players from Bangladesh 💯 — Jeshy Sano (@jeshy_sano) October 18, 2021

Serious timing from Mahmudullah. People train for years to achieve that. — Dave Sera Sera (@davesera_sera) October 18, 2021

10/10 to Mahmudullah for this reaction though 😂 https://t.co/NYOjka7m5G — Cricket Sam (@inthepavillion) October 18, 2021

T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah's reaction after defeat

While speaking at his press conference, Mahmudallah admitted that chasing the target of 141 was 'gettable' as the 'wicket was good.' He praised the bowlers for restricting Scotland to the total, but admitted that the 'batting unit wasn't good enough.'

On being asked if Bangladesh became complacent when Scotland were 53/6, Mahmudullah responded, " Don't think so, we were just one wicket away. Credit goes to their batters, they had a good finish. Yeah, when you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket."