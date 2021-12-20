Cricket South Africa Launches Enquiry Into Smith & Boucher's Conduct After SJN Report

On 15 December, the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report was made public that saw director of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith and the men's national team's head coach Mark Boucher, among many others, to have conducted themselves in a way that was considered prejudicial and discriminatory on the basis of race. Now, CSA have released a statement that says a formal inquiry will be launched into the conduct of Smith and Boucher. While the ombudsman, Dumisa Ntsebeza could not find definitive proof he recommended that further process be undertaken which CSA now seem to be on the road to doing.

Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher will carry on in their current roles during India's tour of South Africa. The statement also says that they have decided to institute formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who have been named in the SJN report. It further states that they are mindful of their duty to treat the allegations of racism or discrimination with seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness. "The Board has decided to institute formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report," a CSA statement, issued on Monday morning, read. "The Board has done so mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa's labour legislation and the Constitution."

CSA Chairperson reacts to SJN report

CSA chairperson, Lawson Naidoo said that CSA respects SJN's process and will engage the report in detail. He further added that the implicated people will also be given a fair chance to be heard and the final findings will be acted on.

"CSA respects the SJN process and we are engaging with the report in detail and holistically. We have taken careful cognisance of the recommendation of the Ombudsman, that in appropriate cases, a further process should be instituted to test the evidence and submissions made, and we have decided that this is indeed the appropriate route to follow," said Lawson Naidoo. "We hope this will give implicated parties a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved, and any final findings can then be acted on," he added.

Image: AP