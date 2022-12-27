South Africa all-rounder and captain Farhaan Behardien announced his retirement from international on Tuesday, 27 December. after playing for 18 years on the circuit, Behardien decided to call time on his career. Behardien played for South Africa Proteas in 59 ODIs and 38 T20Is, scoring 1074 and 518 runs respectively. He was also handy with the ball as he scalped 17 wickets across formats. Behardien captained South Africa in a three-match T20I series in January 2017 against Sri Lanka.

Farhaan Behardien announces his retirement

Behardien represented the Proteas at ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014 and 2016 while also playing at ODI World Cup in 2015. He last played for South Africa in November 2018 in a T20I against Australia in Carrara. The all-rounder said the decision to quit professional cricket after playing for more than 18 years was tough, and the last couple of weeks were especially tough for him.

"Thanks to my family and friends who gave unwavering support. Thanks to all the coaches and support staff I’ve come across in my career, all my teammates, boy I’ve played with some of my heroes and some of the greats," Behardien said while announcing his retirement.

"Thanks specifically to the Titans (skyblues) for taking a punt on a young kid all those years ago & giving me a platform to showcase my skill. Thanks to the fans who supported me throughout the years and to those who gave me grief, whichever side of the fence you sat, it fueled my desire nonetheless. I lived my dreams.

"To be honest it wasn’t easy. The good stuff rarely are, but as a result haven’t “worked” a day in 18 years, cause it was my passion and I loved the graft. Feet up for a bit and onto the next challenge. Much love."

Behardien made his first-class debut in 2004 and scored more than 7,000 runs in 125 games with his highest being an unbeaten 150. He had to wait eight years to make his South Africa debut and became a regular in the white-ball sides.

The cricket world wished Behardien after he announced his retirement. Here are some reactions

Yeah boy!!!! 👊👊👊 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 27, 2022

congrats @fudgie11. It was a pleasure to play with you. Enjoy life! — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) December 27, 2022

Well done fudgie on a great career. — Rowan Richards (@Rowie_8) December 27, 2022