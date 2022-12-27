South African bowler Anrich Nortje was knocked down by a spider camera during the ongoing second Test match against Australia at the MCG. The bizarre incident occurred on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test when Nortje was fielding at the backward-square area. Nortje was knocked down to the ground by the fast-moving camera. However, it appears that the incident had little impact on the SA pacer, as he was back on his feet in no time and did not leave the field.

The incident was captured on camera. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media. The footage shows a spider camera coming in full speed and knocking Nortje to the ground. Thankfully, Nortje displayed no sign of injury and was immediately back to playing the game. The incident occurred moments after Nortje bowled a brilliant post-lunch spell that saw him leak just 11 runs. After the incident, Nortje picked his first wicket of the match in the form of Steven Smith.

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa... 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

Australia vs South Africa

As far as the ongoing Test is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. South Africa were bowled out for 189 runs in the first innings courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Cameron Green. Mitchell Starc also contributed as he scalped two wickets to his name. Meanwhile, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon picked one wicket each. Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne were the only significant contributors for the Proteas with the bat as they scored 59 and 52 runs, respectively.

Australia have so far scored 386/3 in their first innings thanks to a double century from David Warner. The left-handed batsman smashed a double century in his 100th Test appearance for Australia. South Africa managed to pick just three wickets before stumps on Day 2. Travis Head and Alex Carey are still intact in the middle and will resume batting for Australia on Day 3. Earlier, in the day, South Africa dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith for 14 and 85 runs, respectively. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are the only wicket-takers for South Africa thus far in the game.

