Cricket World Reacts As Mumbai Indians Lift WPL 2023 Trophy: 'Best Team In The Tournament'

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians women’s franchise won the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League after defeating Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the final held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, 2023. Capitals were never let to settle by the Mumbai Indians in the match and batting first they were wrapped up for a score of 131/9. Mumbai did not face any difficulty while chasing down the target and in the end, they won it by seven wickets.

Talking about the match in detail so batting first Delhi Capitals posted a score of 131/9 in which captain Meg Lanning top scored with a 35-run knock and held the innings from one end. No batter other than Lanning could stay at the crease for long, and most of them could not even touch the double-digit scores. Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews were again the hero with the ball for Mumbai and ended the innings with three wickets a piece. Amelia Kerr also chipped in with a two-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indians win Women's Premier League 2023

Coming in to chase the target the Mumbai Indians didn't find any trouble to chase the target as Nat Sciver-Brunt yet again delivered when it was needed and remained unbeaten till the end at 60. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also played a significant knock of 37 runs and at last, Mumbai was able to take the match and the title for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.

Cricket World reacts after Mumbai Indians clinch inaugural WPL title

After Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural title of the Women's Premier League, the cricket world congratulated the franchise on social media for their win.

They had a stumble in between but @ImHarmanpreet and @mipaltan were thr best team in the tournament #TATAWPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2023

CHAMPIONS 🏆💯@mipaltan, I'm so proud of every single one of you for your hard work, dedication & incessant passion for the game. It has been an honor to serve as the mentor & bowling coach. Only upwards now 🆙#WPL #WPLFinal #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023Final #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/8mkd38YwH1 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 26, 2023

Congrats @mipaltan on winning #TataWPL 🏆 Intense action on the park led by none other than @ImHarmanpreet oh balle oh tere skipper 🥳 Well played #NatSciverBrunt 🙌🏼 hard luck @DelhiCapitals 👏🏼 #WPL will to open up opportunities for women’s cricket! Excited for the future! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2023

What a finish to #WPL2023final ! Congrats Mumbai Indians for the terrific win. Great going throughout the tournament. Well played Delhi Capitals. First edition of #WPL is a huge success & I am sure this will boost spirit of the game among girls at the grassroots level. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 26, 2023

Four out of 5 top-wicket takers in #TataWPL were from #MI. 61 wickets between Hayley, Kerr, Wong and Ishaque. No wonder they say that batters win you games, bowlers win you trophies. Well played, #MI 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2023

Congratulations @mipaltan for winning first ever #WIPL what a journey has started for women cricket 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2023

Mumbai Indians have proved after winning the WPL title that why they are so consistent when it comes to winning tournaments. Mumbai has a solid bench strength and a strong support staff which is mainly the reason behind their success. The franchise are all the holders of five Indian Premier League titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.