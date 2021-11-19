Cricketer Azeem Rafiq Apologises For Racist Messages Sent To Another Player 10 Years Ago

In a post on social media, Azeem Rafiq apologised for delivering antisemitic insults in 2011. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer, who has been at the centre of exposing the recent racism crisis that has rocked the sport, issued a statement. The ex-Yorkshire County Cricket Club player, who has been the main whistleblower in the ongoing investigation into racism in English football, admitted to uttering the remarks after evidence was released by The Times on Thursday. He apologised to the Jewish community and claimed he was "ashamed" of comments he sent more than a decade ago when he was 19 years old.

Rafiq's statement read, "I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today (Thursday). I have gone back to check my account and it is me. I have absolutely no excuses. I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."

The communication, which was obtained by The Times, appears to have been sent between Rafiq and Ateeq Javid, a former Warwickshire and Leicestershire player. The message was sent about another Asian cricketer, according to the publication, with Rafiq making nasty remarks. The publication, along with the screen capture of the message exchange between Rafiq and Javid, in its report, states that the "sources believe they are discussing another Asian cricketer, at the time playing for Derbyshire, whom they seem to accuse of being reluctant to spend money on a meal out."

Prez of Board of Deputies of British Jews accepts Rafiq's apology

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, said his apology looks 'heartfelt.' According to her, Azeem Rafiq has suffered horribly at the hands of racists in cricket, so he will well comprehend the pain this exchange would give to Jews who have backed him, The Guardian reported. Whereas, reportedly, Claudia Mendoza, co-chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council called Rafiq's apology "massively awkward."

Image: AP