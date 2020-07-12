Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Cricketers Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

The cricketing fraternity came forward to wish Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after the veteran actor was tested positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan

'Shehensha' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The megastar had also revealed that his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. He had confirmed the same on his official Twitter handle as well.

Big B’s announcement came minutes after it was reported that he had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and that the details were awaited.

'Get well soon' 

As soon as it was confirmed that Bachchan Sr. has been tested positive, a few members from the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish the 'Superstar Of the Millenium' a speedy recovery. They include Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and, Shoaib Akhtar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bhajji wrote 'Get Well Soon Sir'.


Harbhajan's former Indian team-mate and good friend Mohammad Kaif mentioned that he is praying for the 'Zanjeer' actor's speedy recovery.

Former Pakistani fast bowler also sent his love from the other side of the border as he wished the 'Deewar actor a speedy recovery and hoped that the legendary actor gets well soon.

 
 

