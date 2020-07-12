Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Cricketers Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

'Shehensha' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The megastar had also revealed that his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. He had confirmed the same on his official Twitter handle as well.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Big B’s announcement came minutes after it was reported that he had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and that the details were awaited.

'Get well soon'

As soon as it was confirmed that Bachchan Sr. has been tested positive, a few members from the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish the 'Superstar Of the Millenium' a speedy recovery. They include Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and, Shoaib Akhtar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bhajji wrote 'Get Well Soon Sir'.

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/PQbmiUPrYf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020



Harbhajan's former Indian team-mate and good friend Mohammad Kaif mentioned that he is praying for the 'Zanjeer' actor's speedy recovery.

Praying for your speedy recovery, Bachchan saab. Get well soon. Inshaallah https://t.co/NmrhoRPrbW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2020

Former Pakistani fast bowler also sent his love from the other side of the border as he wished the 'Deewar actor a speedy recovery and hoped that the legendary actor gets well soon.

Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020



