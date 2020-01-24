The Debate
The Debate
Cricketing Fraternity Come Forward To Hail Team India As They Draw First Blood Against NZ

Cricket News

The members of the cricketing fraternity came forward to hail the Indian team after they registered a six-wicket win in the 1st T20I against New Zealand

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

The cricketing fraternity came forward to hail Team India after they registered an impressive win in the first T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. 

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle came forward and wrote that with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer on either side playing like this, it takes a lot of pressure off Virat Kohli as those two were magnificent in an excellent run-chase.

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag also came forward and credited Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey for their outstanding batting performances. Viru also mentioned that it was a great win and full-on entertainment. Meanwhile, the former batsman also heaped praises on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. 

Former Test specialist VVS Laxman also hailed India's win by mentioning it as a fantastic win for India to start the New Zealand tour.

Former Indian middle-order batsman and one of the best fielders during his playing days Mohammad Kaif was impressed after Shreyas Iyer's incredible performance and for showing such ease and composure despite playing in New Zealand for the first time.

Rahul, Shreyas get the job done for India

Shreyas Iyer once again proved why he is the perfect person to play in the middle for the Men in Blue as India picked up a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the 1st T20 in Auckland. Chasing a target of 204 runs, India's run-chase was spearheaded initially by opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli followed by Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey - who ensured India went across the line. A cool, calm and composed Shreyas Iyer played a quick-fire knock of 58 runs off just 29 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes. Along with Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer finished off the game in style with a gigantic six, putting India 1-0 up on the scoreboard.

After losing Rohit Sharma early in the run-chase, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli took over the reins of the chase and guided the team to a commendable score at the end of the powerplay. Surviving few run-out scares and drops, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli managed to get India to a commanding position from which Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey could take over. KL Rahul departed after a sensational fifty while Virat Kohli anchored the run-chase and fell short of his fifty by six runs. Shivam Dube played a cameo, coming in at number four, while Manish Pandey stood firm on the other end as Shreyas Iyer decimated the Kiwi bowlers. 

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

Published:
