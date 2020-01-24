Cricketing Fraternity Come Forward To Hail Team India As They Draw First Blood Against NZ

The cricketing fraternity came forward to hail Team India after they registered an impressive win in the first T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle came forward and wrote that with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer on either side playing like this, it takes a lot of pressure off Virat Kohli as those two were magnificent in an excellent run-chase.

With @klrahul11 and @ShreyasIyer15 on either side playing like this, it takes a lot of pressure off Virat. Those two were magnificent in an excellent run-chase. And two key players no one will talk about were Chahal and Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2020

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag also came forward and credited Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey for their outstanding batting performances. Viru also mentioned that it was a great win and full-on entertainment. Meanwhile, the former batsman also heaped praises on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Shreyas ko kaafi Shrey jaata hai.

204 Chase karna har kisi ko nahi aata hai.



Great win and full on entertainment.

Kohli, Rahul doing business as usual but very impressed with the temperament shown by @ShreyasIyer15 . #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/n0abS4E7A5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 24, 2020

Former Test specialist VVS Laxman also hailed India's win by mentioning it as a fantastic win for India to start the New Zealand tour.

Fantastic win for India to start the New Zealand tour. A record 4th time that India have chased 200+ in T20 I. Good all round batting effort with Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer playing beauties. And under the circumstances,some really tight bowling from Bumrah and Chahal #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/qTGdXDBas3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 24, 2020

Former Indian middle-order batsman and one of the best fielders during his playing days Mohammad Kaif was impressed after Shreyas Iyer's incredible performance and for showing such ease and composure despite playing in New Zealand for the first time.

You’ve seen the rise of #ViratKohli, of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and now KL Rahul too.



Watch out for the next big thing - @ShreyasIyer15



Such ease and composure despite playing in New Zealand for the first time! #NZvsIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 24, 2020

Rahul, Shreyas get the job done for India

Shreyas Iyer once again proved why he is the perfect person to play in the middle for the Men in Blue as India picked up a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the 1st T20 in Auckland. Chasing a target of 204 runs, India's run-chase was spearheaded initially by opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli followed by Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey - who ensured India went across the line. A cool, calm and composed Shreyas Iyer played a quick-fire knock of 58 runs off just 29 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes. Along with Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer finished off the game in style with a gigantic six, putting India 1-0 up on the scoreboard.

After losing Rohit Sharma early in the run-chase, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli took over the reins of the chase and guided the team to a commendable score at the end of the powerplay. Surviving few run-out scares and drops, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli managed to get India to a commanding position from which Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey could take over. KL Rahul departed after a sensational fifty while Virat Kohli anchored the run-chase and fell short of his fifty by six runs. Shivam Dube played a cameo, coming in at number four, while Manish Pandey stood firm on the other end as Shreyas Iyer decimated the Kiwi bowlers.

